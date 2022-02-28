The Church of Vows is one of the many locations you can find in Elden Ring. We highly recommend visiting this location to add to your map. In addition, the location also features a large turtle priest that you can speak with when you get there, making the experience that much better a unique destination for your adventure. In this guide, we share where to find the Church of Vows in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make sure you’ve defeated or bypassed Stormveil Castle. After this point, you’ll have the chance to investigate the Liurnia region, the second big area in Elden Ring that you’ll want to explore from top to bottom. The Church of Vows is right in the middle, close to the eastern side. From the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace, head to the north, sticking to the right side of the map. You’ll know you’re going the right way if you pass the Purified Ruins and then the Carian Study Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Church of Vows will be across the bridge from the Artist’s Shack. You’ll likely be able to see it in the distance, close to the west of the Artist’s Shack. Travel up there, and you’ll encounter a handful of aggressive priests, someone carrying a notable essential item, and even some undead outside of the Church. When you arrive, you can activate a site of grace outside it to make the location your map.