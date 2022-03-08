Where to find the Coded Sword in Elden Ring

The Coded Sword is an optimal weapon for Faith builds in Elden Ring. It only requires 20 Faith, deals out a lot of Holy damage, and has B-level scaling with the Faith stat. If that wasn’t enough, its special skill, Unblockable Blade, does exactly what it sounds like it would: It delivers an unblockable strike. You can find this weapon in Leyndell, Royal Capital, which you can access after acquiring two Great Runes.

The closest Site of Grace is the Fortified Manor, First Floor area. You might notice that this area is a replica of the bottom floor of Roundtable Hold. The Coded Sword is located on the second floor, so you’ll have to get up there. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to do. From the Site of Grace, head out of the main door in the chamber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a right until you reach a hill made of rubble and sand. To your right, you should see a ruined stable. Jump on top of the stable’s roof, and go through a doorway leading inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, you’ll arrive at a replica of the top floor of Roundtable Hold. In the back of the room, open up a set of double doors that would normally lead to Finger Reader Enia. On the throne where the Two Fingers would normally lie, you’ll find the Coded Sword.