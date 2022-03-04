Where to find the Collapsing Stars sorcery in Elden Ring

The Collapsing Star sorcery is a powerful spell that sends out a group of gravity orbs. These orbs damage enemies and pull them toward you. It is definitely a spell worth trying out if you are an aggressive magic-user. Here is where you can find the Collapsing Stars sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this sorcery, you will first need to defeat Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle. This is done by activating the Grand Lift of Dectus and using the teleportation stone at the beginning of the Impassable Greatbridge. This will allow you to start the Radahn Festival and fight Radahn. After the battle, head to the far northern part of the desert. This is where you will find the War-Dead Catacombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go inside the catacombs and follow the path to the room where a bunch of ghostly enemies are attacking each other. Ignore them and head to the left down the stairs. The area below is filled with Scarlet Rot so be prepared to deal with that. In the middle of the area, you will find a chest. Open it to obtain the sorcery.