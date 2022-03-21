Where to find the Crucible Scale Talisman in Elden Ring

Do you want to be strong? Do you perhaps want to bring out your inner crucible knight and show all the enemies in the Lands Between how fearsome you can be? To help you are your journey, you should consider grabbing the Crucible Scale Talisman. This talisman reduces the amount of damage you take from critical hits. A perfect tool for anyone who enjoys participating in PVP. Here is where you can find the Crucible Scale Talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to reach the Subterranean Shunning Grounds below the capital city. Once you reach the capital city, you will need to make your way to the dragon statue. Instead of climbing the statue, go to the darker area underneath it. Here, you can find a well that will take you down to the sewers. The Underground Roadside Site of Grace is located at the bottom of the ladder past the rats and through the first doors you find that are open.

From this Site of Grace, take a left through the door and go down the ladder on your right. This will take you to a room full of pipes. From there, locate a pipe that you can drop down to. There are multiple, but we suggest dropping down from the area on the other side of the room next to the doorway in the stone wall. Drop down to the ground where there are two lobster enemies. Locate the hole in the wall to access the Leyndell Catacombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get into the catacombs, go down the stairs to find the Site of Grace. Go through the dungeon until you find one of the imp statues that shoots fire. Run down the tunnel, avoiding the fire as you go. Hit the imp statue to make it lower. Hit it again and quickly jump onto it to get raised up to the upper floor. You will see a small doorway with a large enemy on the other side. The talisman is sitting in front of the enemy. You can easily take them out by using ranged attacks since the enemy can’t go through the doorway.