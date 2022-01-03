Where to find the Dance Pass in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Dance Pass is one of the necessary items you will need to find so you can decommission Roxanne Wolf. This item allows you to enter the dance hall on the third floor of the atrium so you can repair the robot head found in Roxy Raceway. Here is where you can find the Dance Pass in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to access Roxy Raceway early on in the game when you discover Freddy lying on the ground. Later on in the story, once you have a high enough security clearance, you will make your way back to Roxy Raceway to put an end to Roxy herself. Go into Roxy Raceway and take the door on the left. This will lead to the actual racetrack. The door on the right will take you to the Glamrock Beauty Salon.

Follow the path until you reach the racetrack area. From where you enter, head to the right and go down the staircase. Be careful because Roxy will be on the prowl down below. At the bottom of the stairs, make a left. You will see a row of garage doors that you can access. Open the first door and go through the pair of doors on the right side of the room. In the next room, you will find a present containing the Dance Pass on one of the tables.