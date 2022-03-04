Where to find the Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Dark Moon Greatsword is a massive weapon you can use in Elden Ring. Unlocking it will be a challenge, though. It’s distinctly tied to Ranni’s quest, and if you haven’t worked on that, we recommend jumping into it. It’s tied to larger events and gives you plenty of good loot. In this guide, we detail what you need to do to find the Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring.

It’s a weapon that you’ll receive at the end of Ranni’s quest. To complete the quest, you’ll need to find Ranni in Ranni’s Rise, to the west in the Three Sisters region, at the top of Caria Manor. After speaking with Ranni, you’ll then have to work with Seluvis and Blaidd. Seluvis will need you to give a potion to Nepheli, and Blaidd will require you to defeat Starscouraged Radagan to make your way to Nokron, Eternal City. You’ll need to find the Fingerslayer Blade in the city and bring it to Ranni. After that, the Renna’s Rise tower unlocks, and you can proceed to the Ainsel River Main, where you can find Ranni’s doll and speak with it at the nearby site of grace.

The doll will have you battle against a Baleful Shadow. You can find it by continuing down the river, going to the west, and into Nokstella, Eternal City. Continue west until you find an elevator and head down it before the Lake of Rot. There, you’ll battle a Baleful Shadow that looks like Blaidd. After defeating it, you’ll receive a Discarded Palace Key. Before teleporting away, continue further down to grab the Lake of Rot site of grace and then return to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library site of grace in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. There, you’ll find a chest you can use the key on and receive the Dark Moon ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the Lake of Rot site of grace with the ring and go through the lake to make it to the Grand Cloister. There, head to the bottom and make your way to the left of the worshipping bugs to the coffins. Interact with the coffin to proceed to the next area where you’ll have to fight against Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Once you’ve defeated it, you can move to the area’s elevator and make it to the Deep Ainsel Well, and on the northwest side will be the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right of the site of grace is a hole you can explore, and at the bottom is Ranni, whom you can give the Dark Moon Ring and receive the sword.