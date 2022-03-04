The Dark Moon Ring will be a valuable tool for you to utilize in Elden Ring. Unlocking access to it will be a challenge, though. First, you’ll need to work your way through all of Ranni’s quests, and after you’ve done that by defeating the Baleful Shadow, then you’ll have the opportunity to receive it. In this guide, we cover where to find the Dark Moon Ring in Elden Ring.

As we said, you’ll need to work your way through Ranni’s quests. This means finding her at the Three Sister’s, working with Seluvis to deliver his potion to Nepheli, working with Blaidd to find Nokron, Eternal City, finding the Fingerslayer Blade and then locating the Ranni doll. After you’ve done all of that and then taken out the Baleful Shadow in Nokstella, Eternal City, you’ll receive the Discarded Palace Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll need to make your way back to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, the one where you battled against Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, if you’ve already done that. If you haven’t, you’ll need to defeat her in a battle to unlock this area. After you’ve done that, you’ll find a chest you can use with the Discarded Palace Key, and the Dark Moon Ring will be there on the inside.