Where to find the Data Board in the Dead Space remake

After successfully repairing the damaged tram in the Dead Space remake, the next step is to replace the damaged Data Board. This will be at an opposite location from your current position in the Tram Repair Room, and getting to it will take some time. Here’s what you need to know about where you need to go to find the Data Board in the Dead Space remake.

How to find the Data Board in the Dead Space remake

The replacement Data Board’s exact location will be in the Maintenance Bay. You can find this location by bringing up the main map and following the highlighted pathway, or you can use the Locator to direct your path through the Ishimura.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at this location, your main goal will be to get inside the Maintenance Bay Office. You can find this on the far side of this room, but it will be locked. The room says that it does not have power, and you need to give this room power to get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get this room power is to turn to the left and make your way to the elevator. This should take you up to the second floor of this location. While at the top, continue to follow the pathway and go to the right, and there should be a Circuit Board you can interact with on the other side. You can expect a handful of Necromorphs to jump out of the vents and attack you while this is happening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Circuit Board, the Maintenance Bay Office won’t have any power, and you need to switch off the power from the Lights to the Maintenance Room. This turns off the lights to the Maintenance Bay, covering you in darkness.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to go back downstairs to the Maintenance Bay Office and open the door. You should expect to fight against several more Necromorphs than you encountered on your way up to this location, and keeping track of them will be much more difficult because of the darkness. Once inside the office, the Data Board will be on the desk facing the window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You now need to return to the starting location and replace the broken Data Board with this new one.