There are several essential items that you’ll need to advance through locations in Elden Ring, but they’re hidden throughout the world and waiting for you to find them. The Dectus Medallion is one of these items, broken up into two separate objects. You’ll need to find the left and right sides of this medallion. This guide covers where to find the Dectus Medallion (left) in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to find this first piece by heading over to the southern part of Limgrave east. Here, you’ll find Fort Haight, a location that you’re asked to clear out by Kenneth Haight. By clearing it out, you can then find him there, and he’s thankful for your trouble.

Regardless of when you clear it out for Kenneth, you can find the Dectus Medallion inside a chest in the fort. The location of the chest is at the top of the stairs and then turn to the right. Proceed through and find a ladder that you need to climb. Make your way up to the top, and then you can find the Dectus Medallion (left) inside a chest at the top. You’ll still need the right side of the medallion to complete the set.