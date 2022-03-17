Where to find the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

Your Flask of Wonderous Physick can be a real life-saver or a be a great boost for your stats. Depending on how you craft your flask, it can become something that will help you in the toughest times. The Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear is one of the ingredients you can mix into the Physick Flask that momentarily increases your dexterity. This can be extremely helpful if you are running a dexterity build and need the extra points for damage. Here is where you can find the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this item, you will first need to make your way to Liurnia. Liurnia is the area north of Limgrave and Stormveil Castle. You can get there by going through Stormveil and defeating Godrick. This will place you right next to a Site of Grace. You can also take the path to the east of Stormveil. Go to the broken bridge near the pathway leading to the Margit boss fight. From the bridge, jump over to the cliffside and follow the cliffs to the same area you would come out after the Godrick fight.

Once you reach Liurnia, head northwest down into the lake area. Keep traveling northwest until you spot a small island with a ground of Albinaurics on it. On that island, you should spot an item that is the Crystal Tear. To use it, you will need to rest at a Site of Grace and use the menu to alter the contents of you Wonderous Physick Flask.