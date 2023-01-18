Where to find the documents for General Artemovich in Zero Sievert

Players will find themselves crossing a radioactive hellscape in Zero Sievert with the intention to do little more than survive. Facing against an innumerable quantity of bandits, enemy hunters, radioactive mutants, and occasionally feeble old men, players will use their wits and reflexes to forge a new post-humanity legend. This comes with a slew of fetch and elimination quests, coming from various NPCs staged in the Bunker and various buildings. One of the first quests you’ll receive from the leader of the Green Army, General Artemovich, it to find documents in the village of Woods — here’s where they are located.

Where to find the documents in Forest

What you’re looking for in the Forest is a corpse that is holding a Document. This corpse is in the northern area of the Village within the Forest — the Village will randomly spawn within the Forest raid, but the Document is always in the same spot of the Village. Be warned, it’s typically surrounded by a few ghouls eager for a quick bite of flesh, and the outskirts of the Village are frequented by Hunters with higher equipment than what you start with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s best to approach the Village from the northeast, as other approaches could have you cross the path of bandits and Hunters. Entering into a sustained firefight will result in far too much aggression coming from all stationed enemies within earshot, so trying to dodge whatever foes you can (and picking your battles intelligently) is vital for success. The body is lying face down in the yard between three buildings in the northeast of the Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eliminate the ghouls within the yard first, to ensure you can safely loot the document. The necessary Document is the only thing on the corpse of the Arbiter — transfer it to your inventory, and safely extract from the raid to complete this quest.