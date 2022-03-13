Where to find the Drake Knight armor set in Elden Ring

On your hunt for the best armor in the Lands Between, you may find yourself hunting for the Drake Knight armor set. This armor set may not be the best, but it offers some great resistance against fire and lightning attacks. You also get the benefit of dawning the armor of your fellow tarnished who partook in the Dragon Communion. Here is where you can find the Drake Knight armor set in Elden Ring.

To obtain this armor set, you will first need to make your way to the Crumbling Faraam Azula. You will automatically show up here after defeating the Fire Giant and finishing the cutscene at the Forge of the Giants. After waking up, you will need to progress through the area until you reach the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace. You will know when you are in the right area because you will start seeing a bunch of war hawks and a dragon will be shooting lightning around the area.

Go down the ladder. Instead of following the path down to the dragon, turn around and jump off the cliff to the platform below. Jump down again to the platform next to the tower. Go around the outside of the tower to the other side to find a chest that contains the entire armor set.