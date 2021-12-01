Where to find the Dwarven Winter, Spring, and Autumn Visages in the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition contains several new quests involving the Dwemer and their culture. One of those quests — The Dwarven Crown — rewards you with several new masks that boost your stats and make you look rather cool. However, they can be difficult to track down. We’ve done the work ahead of time so you can find them a bit more quickly. Here’s how to find all of the visages to complete the quest.

Starting the The Dwarven Crown Quest

To start off, you will need to head to Runoff Caverns. It can be found south of Rorikstead and should have been added to the map with the Anniversary Edition. You will have to work your way through the dungeon until you reach the massive dwarven staircase that leads to a doorway connecting to the Vardnknd Gallery. Upon entering the new area, you’ll notice a mage named Elberon being struck by lightning at a campsite. This will trigger the beginning of the Dwarven Crown Quest. Loot his body and read a book on the nearby table to learn about the Dwarven Crown and the visages.

Finding the Winter, Spring, and Autumn Visages

The quest will have you head to three separate areas within the Vardnknd Gallery: Autumn’s Bells, Spring’s Symphony, and Winter’s Chimes. The areas coincide with the visages and are hidden inside. There will not be a quest marker to help you find them so you will have to do some investigating.

Autumn’s Bells. Autumn’s Bells is a large open area full of glowing wheat and a few wandering Dwarven Centurion and Dwarven Spheres. Make your way across the bridge to an open doorway along the left wall. Follow the path and watch out for the spinning razor blade trap and you’ll enter a square room where the Dwarven Autumn Visage is located.

Spring's Symphony. The Dwarven Spring Visage is tricky to find as the area is a maze. You'll need to kill the Blooming Spriggan Matron and loot the key on its body in order to unlock the door the visage is behind. Head down to the lower section of the area until you come across an area full of poisones gas . Make sure to grab the Dwarven Drone Fly to protect yourself against the poison. The door is at the end of the hallway and leads back to the entrance of the Symphony.

Winter's Chimes. Follow the path until you come across two ice wraiths. There will be a pipe on the right wall that leads upwards to a metal gate. Head through the gate and navigate the large flooded room unitl you enter a smaller square room with an active Frosted Dwarven Centurion. The visage is in the center of the room behind a locked gate. The switch to unlock it is in the back of the room. You can grab the Visage without defeating the Frosted Dwarven Centurion.

You can craft three new items with the Dwarven Crown and all three visages. Head to any forge to create either the Dwarven Crown of Winter, Summer, or Spring. You can even switch them out whenever you feel like it.