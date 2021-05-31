Where to find the Echowinder in Warframe

The Echowinder is a type of fish in Warframe that can only be found on Orb Vallis. This common Servofish can be found in lakes and is active during warm weather. It is a long fish with a square unit at the front and a circular unit at the end, giving it a very distinct shape.

The Echowinder can be caught with either the Shockprod or Stunna spears and will respond to Broad-Spectrum Bait. The Stunna spear can be gotten from The Business at Fortuna for 5000 Standing, while the Shockprod can be purchased for 500. The Broad-Spectrum Bait can be purchased for 50 Standing.

Despite being a fairly common Servofish, the fact that it can only be caught during the warm weather cycle makes this fish quite awkward to catch. Players can check with part of the weather cycle they are in by opening their map screen and looking in the bottom right corner.

Echowinders will drop Scrap and Echowinder Anoscopic Sensor at the following volumes when cut for bait:

Basic – Scrap 2/ Echowinder Anoscopic Sensor 1

Adorned – Scrap 3/ Echowinder Anoscopic Sensor 1

Magnificent – Scrap 4/ Echowinder Anoscopic Sensor 1

The fish can be cut into bait at Business, who looks after everything fishing related for Fortuna and Orb Vallis.