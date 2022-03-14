Where to find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman in Elden Ring

The Erdtree’s Favor talisman is perhaps one of the most sought after in the Lands Between because it increases your HP, stamina, and equip load. This powerful talisman is useful on almost any build that you can come up with. Of course, the +2 version of this talisman is the best you can find. Here is where you can find the Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you need to get pretty far into the game. It is located in the capital city, Leyndell. If you’ve spent time in the area, you probably remember the section with all the Misbegotten enemies and the large area of water. The talisman is there, but cannot be retrieved until you have completed the Crumbling Farum Azula area and defeated Maliketh, The Black Blade. To reach this area, you will need to complete the Fire Giant boss fight and get the cutscene at the Forge of the Giants.

After you beat Maliketh, you will immediately be transported to the capital city and it will be covered in ash. After resting at the Site of Grace nearby, fast travel to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace so you can access the lift. Take the lift up and walk across the bridge to reach the area where the Misbegotten enemies once were. Jump over the fence to where the Ulcerated Tree Spirit enemy is. You will find the talisman in the back of the area on a tree root sticking out of the ash. Be careful, there are three Ulcerated Tree Spirits in the area.