Colossal-tier weapons are typically boss weapons that players can obtain in Elden Ring. These massive weapons are extremely slow, but extremely damaging — able to break your opponent’s stances much easier than other weapon types. These weapons are typically one-of-a-kind, only able to drop from a boss or rare creature once per new game. One of these weapons, the Fallingstar Beast Jaw, is a combination Strike and Pierce Colossal weapon with Strength, Dex, and Intelligence scaling. Here’s where to find the Fallingstar Beast Jaw in Elden Ring.

You will need access to the Mt. Gelnir region, located northwest of the Altus Plateau. As you make your way through the region, you will need take care — Grafted Scions, Leyndell Knights and more roam the landscape. Head to the Ninth Mt. Gelnir Campsite located on the map below to prepare for the boss ahead.

You will have to fight a Full-grown Fallingstar Beast — a very difficult boss fight. However, you have two advantages in this massive crater arena. You can summon an Ashes partner, and you can ride Torrent to zip around the arena safely. We recommend a tier-3 or 4 Ashes summon, such as a Mimic Tear, Bloodhound Knight Floh, or the Knightmaiden and Swordstress Puppets.

The Fallingstar Beast has many attacks that are quick and not well telegraphed in advanced — the best times to get strikes in are after it uses it’s Gravity Well attack, after it tries to grab you, and after it curls up into a ball and tries to smash you. This fight is significantly easier on Torrent, as you can simply dash in during one of it’s cooldown periods, get one or two attacks in, and dash away to wait for the next opportunity.