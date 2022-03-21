Where to find the Family Heads in Elden Ring

There are quite a few strange weapons in the Lands Between. One of these weapons in the Family Heads flail. This flail is the signature weapon of Necromancer Garris who had the heads made to resemble his wife and two children. This weapon’s ability, Familial Rancor, allows you to summon vengeful spirits to attack your foes. This works similarly to the Rancorcall spell. Here is where you can find the Family Heads in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you first need to make your way to Mt. Gelmir. This is the area to the west of the Altus Plateau. To reach this area, you first need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and use the Grand Lift of Dectus, or you can traverse the dungeons that connect the plateau to Liurnia. Once you reach the plateau, head west to the area with all the caravans. Look for the lake area. You will find a cave in the cliff face called the Sage’s Cave.

Once you reach the Sage’s Cave, head inside and make your way through it. It can be a bit confusing thanks to the number of illusory walls inside. As you trek through the cave, you will get behind a waterfall. When you do, jump over the gap in the thin cliff behind it. Afterward, smack the wall on your left to make an illusory wall disappear. This will reveal a room with two chests. To the right of the two chests is another illusory wall. Make it disappear and you will uncover a boss fog wall. This is where Necromancer Garris is. Defeat him to obtain the Family Heads Flail.