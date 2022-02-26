Where to find the Finger Reader in Elden Ring

The Finger Reader is one of the many NPCs you can encounter in Elden Ring. Much like the others, you’ll be able to speak with them and learn about the lore of the Lands Between. The Finger Reader comes with a useful store full of items and some powerful abilities you can learn if you bring her Memories. This guide details where you can find the Finger Reader in Elden Ring and her purpose.

The Finger Reader, also known as Enia, will appear behind a closed door at the Roundtable Hold. You will need to battle against and defeat Godrick the Grafted to find her. After defeating Godrick, you can return to the Roundtable Hold and speak with her. She will be behind the closed door directly next to the table at the center of this location.

When you speak with her, she will tell you your path to becoming the Elden Lord and commend you for obtaining your first Great Rune. When you next talk with her, she can tell you about the Great Runes and give you power from remembrance, which is her giving you abilities through Memories. You’ll have the chance to pick between two different skills, but once you do, that memory is gone forever.