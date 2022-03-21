Where to find the Flamedrake Talisman +2 in Elden Ring

The ancient dragons really knew how to keep someone protected. Each of the drake talismans boosts some form of damage negation whether it be lightning, magic, or even fire. The Flamedrake Talisman gives a boost to your fire damage negation. The +2 variant of this talisman increases your fire damage negation by a vast amount. That’s a lot of protection for the next time you face a fire dragon. Here is where you can find the Flamedrake Talisman +2 in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to travel to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach this area because the ground will turn a reddish color and the land will be more vacant of trees. Once you reach this area, head to the northwest section where the Minor Erdtree is. You can easily reach this area by using the waygate behind the Third Church of Marika. This will teleport you to the Bestial Sanctum and then you can ride south to reach the Erdtree.

Once you reach the Erdtree, go down the hill to the west that has a bunch of guardians on it. At the bottom of the hill will be a Site of Grace. Turn around and take the path next to the hill to find the Dragonbarrow Cave. Traverse the cave and defeat the boss to obtain the talisman. The boss in this area is a Beastman of Farum Azula. If you completed the Groveside Cave in Limgrave, you will have already fought one of these foes. They are relatively easy to defeat, especially with the help of spirit summons.