Where to find the Founding Rain of Stars sorcery in Elden Ring

The Founding Rain of Stars sorcery is one of the few legendary sorceries you can find throughout the Lands Between. This spell showers the area around where you cast it with magical rain, damaging any enemy within the area. Of course, sorcery like this requires a lot of intelligence to cast. Here is where you can find the Founding Rain of Stars sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this spell, you will first need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. To reach this area, you will need to travel to Leyndell, Capital City in Altus Plateau. Once there, make your way through the city and defeat Morgott. Afterward, Melina will gift you the medallion needed to operate the Grand Lift of Rold that will take you to the mountains.

In the mountains, head to the northeast and make a U-turn up the mountains when you reach the frozen lake. Head to the broken bridge that is marked on the map above. This is not the location of the spell. This is the location of the invisible bridge that will take you to Heretical Rise. Follow the path of snow that appears on the invisible surface so you know you are going the correct way. Make your way to the top of the tower and open the chest to receive the spell.