The many locations you visit and find in Elden Ring hold varying amounts of significance. However, their true purpose is usually hidden from you unless you can solve the mystery and learn about them. The Four Belfries towers are one of these locations. If you have an Imbued Sword Key, you’ll want to visit these locations, or if you’re working with Blaidd the Half-Wolf. This guide covers where to find The Four Belfries towers in Elden Ring.

To find The Four Belfries, you’ll need to make your way to the Liurnia region, the north of Stormveil Castle. After this, head to the north until you reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Once there, or close to it, proceed to the northwest, and The Four Belfries towers will be on a large hill. You can also access this location by going to the west of the Lake-Face Cliffs, and following that path, to the Folly on the Lake and the Converted Tower site of graces, before heading north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way up the hill, and you’ll find The Four Belfries site of grace at the base of the first tower. Three of the towers feature Waygates that you can access, but only if you have an Imbued Sword Key, and you can acquire one of these keys at the top, close to the base of the highest tower.