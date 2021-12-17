Where to find the Freddy Name Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Freddy Name Shirt is one of the many collectibles that you can find throughout FNAF: Security Breach. This item is found early on in the game and requires you to complete a few tasks before you can obtain it. Here is how you get the Freddy Name Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can obtain this collectible, you will first need to get the Daycare Pass. This is done by retrieving the Mr. Hippo Magnet and using it on the upgrade machine near the main entrance. Remember, you will need to avoid Chica during this time, so be on the lookout in case she happens to cross your path. Chica tends to stick to a clockwise motion in the main entrance where she walks up the left side staircase and then down the right side staircase.

Once you have obtained the Daycare Pass, head to the daycare by going upstairs and heading to the right. After you enter the daycare, pay attention to the right wall. You will see two doorways. Take the second doorway to head into the bathroom. The present box containing the shirt is found in the final stall of the restroom.