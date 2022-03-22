Where to find the Frenzied’s Cookbook [2] in Elden Ring and what it unlocks

There are a bunch of different types of cookbooks you can find scattered throughout the Lands Between. Some of them are sold by merchants, while others are just resting on a random corpse deep in a sewer under a massive city. The Frenzied’s Cookbook [2] is the ladder but it teaches you how to craft a great item for PVP, Frenzyflame Stones. These stones are like Warm Stones except they only heal those who host the Frenzied Flame. They inflict madness on everyone else. Here is where you can find the Frenzied’s Cookbook [2] in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the cookbook, you first need to get into the Capital City sewers. To get into the city, you need to obtain two Great Runes and defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss that guards the entrance. Once you are in the city, make your way to the base of the giant dragon statue. Instead of climbing the statue, go underneath it and look for the well. Go down the well to reach the sewers. Follow the various pathways underneath to find the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace.

After reaching this Site of Grace, it is time to defeat Mohg, the Omen. He is a difficult boss so be prepared. His bloodflame attacks can heavily damage you. Once he is defeated, attack the altar in front of where he was at the start of the fight. This will reveal a new passageway. Go do the passageway to where there are wooden beams spanning a large fall. Drop down the wooden beams to the last one. Instead of fall farther, walk up the wooden beam to the alcove in the wall. You will find the cookbook on a corpse.