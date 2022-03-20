Where to find the Full Moon Crossbow in Elden Ring

The Full Moon Crossbow is one of the more interesting ranged weapons you can find in the Lands Between. This magnificent-looking crossbow has its true worth unlocked when firing magic-infused bolts from it even though the description states holy-infused bolts. Those who are interested in intelligence builds might be interested in grabbing this crossbow. Here is where you can find the Full Moon Crossbow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start things off, you will need to get into Raya Lucaria Academy and make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. To get into the academy, you first need to grab the Academy Glintstone Key from the nearby rocks that are guarded by a dragon. The Debate Parlor is the area where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon boss. After that is done, take the following route to reach the crossbow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head out of the Debate Parlor to the courtyard. Hang a left and go up the stairs. At the top of the stairs, hang another left to and jump over the railing to land on another set of stairs below. Run up those stairs and turn left again, jumping over the railing, to reach the rooftops. Go across the rooftops and climb the ladder past the mannequin enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue along the path and past the magic enemy on the walkway above. Go onto the next set of rooftops and drop down. Look to your left and find the area to jump onto another rooftop. The jump doesn’t look possible but it is. After the jump, go left and drop down a few more roofs until you land next to a door. Go through the door to find a ladder. Climb to the top of the ladder. Open the chest at the top of the ladder to obtain the crossbow.