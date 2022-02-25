Where to find the Game of Thrones Easter Egg in Elden Ring – Grafted Blade Greatsword Location

For players wondering if there is a Game of Thrones easter egg in Elden Ring, then wonder no more. The involvement of George R.R. Martine led people to speculate that the game would include at least one such reference, and those people were correct.

The Game of Thrones easter egg is the Grafted Blade Greatsword, something that manages to reverence both Game of Thrones and the internal lore of Elden Ring at the same time.

To find the Grafted Blade Greatsword, players will need to make their way south from Limgrave, where they originally spawn in. Here, they will find a bridge called The Bridge of Sacrifice. Crossing the bridge and continuing south will lead them to Castle Morne.

There is a lot to see and do here, but at the end of the dangerous route through the castle, players will find a boss called Leonine Misbegotten. This boss is tough, fast, and hits hard. He has an extremely aggressive fighting style where he will attempt to pressure the player at all times, landing huge, sweeping blows from his sword.

Any player who can overcome the beast will get the Grafted Blade Greatsword as a reward, which is designed to evoke the titular throne from the Game of Thrones series.