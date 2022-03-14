Where to find the Giant’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of wonderful incantations for you to learn. Many of these incantations require a prayerbook to learn them. The Giant’s Prayerbook will allow you to learn two new incantations; Giantsflame Take Thee and Flame, Fall Upon Them. Here is where you can find the Giant’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this prayerbook, you will need to make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This area is not accessible right away and will require you to complete the task of defeating Morgott in the capital city. Once this is done, Melina will give you the medallion required to operate the Grand Lift of Rold. You can access the grab lift by taking the eastern pathway out of the capital city.

Once you reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, make your way to Guardian’s Garrison. To reach this area, you will need to travel northeast to the frozen lake. From there, head southeast to the other side of the lake and then turn west to go up the mountains. Progress further and head southwest to reach the garrison. Progress through Guardian’s Garrison until you reach the NPC mini-boss, Chief Guardian Arghanthy. Behind him is a tower. Either defeat the NPC or run around them and go up the tower to find the chest containing the prayerbook.