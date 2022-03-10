Where to find the Giant’s Seal in Elden Ring

The Giant’s Seal is an item to look out for if you are keen on casting incantations. Specifically, if you want to use flame incantations, the Giant’s Seal increases the damage of the Giants’ Flame incantations. You will be a force to be reckoned with once you obtain this powerful item. Here is where you can find the Giant’s Seal in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Giant’s Seal, you first need to make your way to the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave. Unfortunately, you won’t make it here until pretty late in the game. Once you reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, head to the frozen lake. Once there, head southeast and climb up on the mountains. Make your way to the dungeon from there by crossing the frozen landscape to the large tomb building.

When you get inside the dungeon, head to the right after righting the first Fire Monk. Attack the wall to make it disappear. Afterward, jump through one of the windows to the floor below. Follow the tunnels of the dungeon past the fire shooting imp column and up the stairs. Continue along the path until you reach the elevator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom of the elevator, take the stairs down to the shadow of an ogre enemy. Instead of fighting him, jump over one of the railings to the floor below. You will run into a powerful fire enemy down there but the Giant’s Seal is on a body next to the enemy.