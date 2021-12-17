Where to find the Glam Chica Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Glam Chica Plush is one of the many collectibles you can find hidden throughout Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. This adorable plush can be found pretty early in the game, but you will need to make sure you aren’t caught by Chica in the process of obtaining it. Here is where you can find the Glam Chica Plush in Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can obtain this collectible, you will first need to make it to the main entrance and open the gate. Once in the main complex, you will need to avoid Chica. Chica tends to take the same route up the left side staircase, over to the right side staircase, and down. You can easily make it past her if you wait until she is at the top of the stairs on the right side.

Run up the left side staircase and turn to the left. Run into the room called Faz-Pad. There is a security robot in here that you will need to avoid. In the back of the room is a door that leads to the kitchen. Go through the door and make a right. Follow the counters to the end and you will find the present containing the collectible in the corner.