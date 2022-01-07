Where to find the Glam Monty Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Glam Monty Plush is one of the many collectibles you can find scattered throughout the pizzaplex in Security Breach. This collectible is hidden within the arcade but cannot be retrieved until you receive the proper security clearance. Here is where you can find the Glam Monty Plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on this collectible, you first need to get your hands on the Dance Pass. The Dance Pass is found in Roxy Raceway. When you enter the racetrack area, go down the stairs and search the garages beneath where you come in. You will find the Dance Pass in one of them.

Once you have the Dance Pass, you will be allowed to enter the arcade on the third floor of the atrium. Take the elevator up to the arcade. When the doors open, head to the left and go past the first large, curved staircase. Go to the back of the arcade and go underneath the staircase. You will find the present containing the collectible on some crates near a door with an out-of-order sign.