Where to find the Glintstone Key in Elden Ring

Players who make it as far as Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring will find themselves in need of a Glintstone Key to continue making progress. Anyone who arrives at the Academy of Raya Lucaria will find themselves in front of a massive, sealed entrance that will not allow progress without the Glintstone Key.

Thankfully, the Glintstone Key is not far away, but it is guarded by a formidable enemy. To the northwest of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, players will find some jagged rocks emerging from the swamp. Nestled among them is the enormous and powerful Glintstone Dragon Smarag.

The good news is that you don’t actually need to fight Smarag to get the Glintstone Key. If you look past where he is sleeping, you will see three bright lights, one of which is the key you seek. If you do choose to fight Smarag, then be advised that he is a powerful spell caster on top of being an actual, factual dragon, so he is something of a double threat.

Be prepared to use rocks to shield yourself from his magical onslaught, then get close and attack his legs as much as you can. Either defeat Smarag or just grab the key and run, then return to the Academy of Raya Lucaria to use the key to gain entrance and progress on in the story.