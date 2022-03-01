A key item you’ll want to find in Elden Ring is called the Glintstone Whetblade. With it, you’ll be able to place Frost and Magic affinity into your weapons while modifying them, giving you an additional edge that you may want in combat. In addition, you can find it in an area you’ll have to navigate to progress through the main story, which means you don’t have to stray too far from your desired path. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Glintstone Whetblade in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to find it in the Rayalucaria Grand Library, which is at the center of Liurnia. You’ll have to head this way to defeat the main boss of this region and obtain her Grand Rune. However, before you make it to the final boss, you’ll be stopped by the Carian Knight. After you defeat this Knight, turn to the left, and there will be a pathway you can follow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take this pathway and your way through the several minor enemies and the handful of magic users. Keep going forward, and you’ll make your way to an area overlooking the courtyard you originally entered. To the left will be a small room with a dead body inside. Loot the dead body, and you’ll find the Glintstone Whetblade.