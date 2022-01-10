Where to find the Go-Kart in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Go-Kart is one of the various collectibles you can discover while you explore the pizzaplex in Security Breach. This item can be found in Monty’s Gator Golf, but before you can get it, you first need to obtain the Party Pass. Here is where you can find the Go-Kart in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get into Monty’s Gator Golf, you first need to get the Party Pass. Once you have done the upgrade on Freddy in Parts & Services, head to Rockstar Row and break into Chica’s greenroom. You will find the Party Pass on the table. Now you will be able to get into Monty’s Gator Golf by giving the pass to the security bot in front.

Once you get into Monty’s Gator Golf, head down the stairs to the right and look for the giant Monty head on the far side of the room. Make your way over to it. Be sure to avoid the security bots or they will summon Monty. When you reach the Monty head, turn around and look for the trailer nearby. Head over to the trailer and go inside to find the present that contains the Go-Kart.