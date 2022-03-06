Where to find the Golden Epitaph sword in Elden Ring

Made to commemorate the death of Godwyn the Golden, the Golden Epitaph sword is a faith weapon that you can find pretty late in the game. This sword comes with the Last Rite weapon art that grants the effects of the Sacred Order ability to you and your nearby allies. This ability makes your attacks stronger against the undead. Here is where you can find the Golden Epitaph sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this sword, you will need to make your way to the Auriza Hero’s Grave. You can find this dungeon in the northern part of the map in the Altus Plateau near the capital. To reach this area, you will need to take the Grand Lift of Dectus and head east to the city. Go around the city and take the path that leads down the bottom of the city. Just outside the wall is where you will find the elevator that takes you to this dungeon.

Once inside the dungeon, you will see an imp statue that you can use a Stonesword Key on. Use the key on the imp statue to remove the fog wall next to it. Inside the room is where you will find the sword. Be careful, there are a few basilisks that reside in the room as well.