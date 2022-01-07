Where to find the Golden Freddy plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Golden Freddy is one of the staple characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. He first appeared in the original game and it looks like there are references to him sprinkled throughout the pizzaplex in Security Breach. One of these references is in the form of the Golden Freddy plush that you can find in Rockstar Row. Here is where you can find the Golden Freddy plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Golden Freddy plush, you will first need to get a level seven security clearance badge. This will take some time, but you should get this level of security clearance after you obtain the Party Pass and complete the mission at Fazer Blast or Monty’s Gator Golf. You can find the security clearance badge in the office at either one of these locations.

Once you have a high enough clearance level, make your way over to Rockstar Row. Rockstar Row is the area where all of the greenrooms are. After you get to Rockstar Row, head over to Montgomery Gator’s greenroom. Go inside and search the area for a golden present. It will be located next to the arcade machine in the room. Open it to receive the plush toy.