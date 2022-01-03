Where to find the Golden Monty plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

The Golden Monty plush is one of the six golden plushes that you can find in the pizzaplex while you survive the animatronics that are trying to kill you. This plush can’t be retrieved right away and requires you to pick up a few items to access its location. Here is where you can find the Golden Monty plush in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get your hands on this plush toy, you will first need to get your hands on the Party Pass and the Bowling Pass. The Party Pass can be found by breaking into Chica’s greenroom in Rockstar Row. You can also get one in the postgame if you decide to stay past 6:00 AM. The Bowling Pass can be found by accessing Fazer Blast with the Party Pass and going to the security room.

Once you have the Bowling Pass, you will be able to access Bonnie Bowl on the third floor of the atrium. Go into Bonnie Bowl and make your way to the kitchen. Go through the door that leads to the back room of the kitchen and make a right. You will find another door that leads to a stairwell. Follow the stairs down and you will find a golden present that contains the Golden Monty plush.