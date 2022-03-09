Where to find the Great Épée sword in Elden Ring

If you prefer to thrust your weapon instead of slashing, the Great Épée sword may be more your style than the default in Elden Ring. With relatively long-range and decent damage during the early game, here’s where to find the Great Épée sword, so you can gain an advantage against your foes.

The Great Épée sword can be found in Limgrave, the first region of Elden Ring. You can spot it inside an encampment east of the Agheel Lake South site of grace and north of the Bridge of Sacrifice.

At the entrance, you’ll face great aggression from a horseback soldier and a heavy hitting foe with a big sword. Therefore, you may want to sneak behind using a wind tunnel for your horse to jump on. Either way, make sure you’re well-stocked on flasks before you head inside.

On the left and the right, you’ll see two undead mages on higher platforms. Try to take them out before anyone else with your bow and arrow or run at them head-on by jumping on top of the ruins. Otherwise, their arrow-like spells will slowly take down your health one by one.

Once you’ve defeated all the enemies you come across, you can find a chest by the front entrance of the encampment underneath a tent. You should see a blue glow coming from it.