Where to find the Greataxe in Elden Ring

The Greataxe is always a viable weapon in any Souls game. It has a heavy hit that punishes players who aren’t prepared for it. Getting your hands on it can be a game-changer as long as you know how to properly wield it. Here is where you can find the Greataxe in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Greataxe isn’t in the most obvious location. In fact, its location can move. You will find it to the east of where you first enter Limgrave. Use the map above if you need a reference for the location. Go to the east side of Lake Agheel. You will find a large caravan being pulled by two giants. The Greataxe is in the chest on the back end of the caravan, but first, you need to get it to stop since you can’t open the chest while the caravan is moving.

To get the caravan to stop, you only need to kill one of the giants. This is much easier to accomplish if you are on horseback. You can easily run past and strike while avoiding the ground stomps from the giants. Be sure to take out the smaller enemies that trail the caravan as well.