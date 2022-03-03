Where to find the Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring

If you want your character to have rock-solid defense, you will want to grab the Greatshield Talisman. This talisman boosts your character’s guarding capability so that don’t use as much stamina when they guard against an attack. A great tool when facing down many of the tough enemies the world has to offer. Here is where you can find the Greatshield Talisman in Elden Ring.

To easily reach the talisman, you will want to make your way to the area southeast of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace in Mt. Gelmir. There are two ways you can get up to this area. You can either make your way through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice or take the Grand Lift of Dectus. If you choose the ruins, you will fight one of the Magma Wyrm bosses. If you choose the Grand Lift, you will need to find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion.

Once you get to the area, head to the location marked on the map above. If you came up through the lift, it will be northwest of your location. Look for the enemy encampment with one of the large carriages in it. Look the chest in the back of the carriage to get the talisman.