There are multiple Crystal Tears for you to find in Elden Ring to supply your Wondrous Physick Mix. Each Crystal Tears has unique effects that you can utilize when placed inside your Wondrous Physick Mix. For example, the Greenspill Crystal Tear will temporarily raise your character’s max stamina after drinking it, but you’ll need to find it first. This guide details where to find the Greenspill Crystal Tear in Elden Ring.

You can find the Greenspill Crystal Tear not too far away from where you initially find the Wondrous Physick Mix. When you find the Wondrous Physick Mix, you’ll be at the Third Chuch of Marika. Next, you will need to go south and make your way to the large tree at the center of Limgrave East, also known as the Minor Erdtree. Here, you’ll be able to find the Greenspill Crystal Tear in a small bowl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll obtain the Greenspill Crystal Tear alongside the Spiked Cracked Tear, which enhances charged attacks for a time in a mixed Physick. Now, to add the Greenspill Crystal Tear to your Physick Mix, you’ll need to find a site of grace to place it inside of the bottle. You’ll then be able to reap the benefits after drinking the mixture, but you only have one charge.