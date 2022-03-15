Where to find the Harp Bow in Elden Ring

The paintings that you can find each offer an item if you can figure out what location the image is depicting. The painting in this guide will reward you with the Harp Bow. This elegant ranged weapon is a light bow that can fire rather quickly and is great for magic-users who prefer to keep their stats low since it has a low stat requirement. Here is where you can find the Harp Bow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The painting that leads to the Harp Bow is the Champion’s Song painting. This painting is located in the Shaded Castle in Altus Plateau. To reach this area, you will need to travel north through the large ravine in the plateau. The castle itself is covered in poison and can be difficult to maneuver. You will find the painting on a wooden platform near some skeletons in the northeast section of the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you get your hands on the painting, you will need to make your way to the Rampartside Path Site of Grace that is just outside the western wall of the capital city in Altus Plateau. From the Site of Grace, make your way up the cliffs behind it. You will see some tombstones sticking out of the cliff but you can easily get up the cliff by going around the hill. Go to the cliffside and slowly walk along the edge to find the spirit painter. He will disappear and leave the Harp Bow in his place.