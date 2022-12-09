The Ice type has always been underwhelming in Pokémon, but it has some incredible additions in Scarlet and Violet, including both potential companions and new moves. Ice Beam is an old-school Ice-type move that still holds up to this day. With 90 power and 100% accuracy, players need to teach their new Ice-type Pokémon this incredible move. So, here is where to find the Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Ice Beam TM Location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways you can get the Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Craft it

Find it

Crafting the Ice Beam TM should be an easy task if you have defeated the Fighting-type Team Star leader. If you haven’t, and you think you are far from getting there, don’t worry, you can still find the TM in the further reaches of Paldea.

To get the Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to head over to one of the most remote locations in the game, the northeasternmost point of Paldea. You will have to head over to the location where the river that comes from Glaseado Mountain spills into the ocean. At the river’s head, there is a little sandy island where you can find and pick up the Ice Beam TM. You can see the exact location of the island in the image above.

To reach the island, you will need to be able to use your Miraidon or Koraidon to swim over to it. Once there, you will see a bright yellow Pokéball next to a stone. Pick it up and you will get the Ice Beam TM.

Around this location, you can also catch some powerful Pokémon that can help you out a lot at the end of the game. Hawlucha is one of the Pokémon you can get around this area that can help you defeat the most powerful gym leader in the game, Grusha.