Where to find the Icon Shield in Elden Ring

The Ethereal Oak Shield from Dark Souls 3. The Adjudicator’s Shield from Demon’s Souls. Now, the Icon Shield from Elden Ring. What do these shields have in common? They will all heal you while you hold them. The Icon Shield, when equipped, will grant you a health regen bonus of about three health per second. This ability cannot be increased or stacked with another shield, but it is still powerful. Here is where you can find the Icon Shield in Elden Ring.

To obtain this shield, you will first need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is done in one of two ways. You can either find the two halves of the Dectus Medallions by traveling to Fort Haight and Fort Faroth and then taking the Grand Lift of Dectus or traverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the Altus Plateau. Once in the area, you will need to head to the center where the forest and Minor Erdtree are.

The area surrounding the Minor Erdtree is filled with ruins and enemies called Wormfaces. Be careful as you travel through this area, Wormfaces spew Curse, which can instantly kill you if the bar fills up completely. As shown on the map above, you will need to travel to the ruins to the northeast of the Minor Erdtree. There is a mark on your map to show where this section of the ruins is, making them easy to find. In this area, you will find a Wormface surrounded by slugs. Between the enemies is a purple item. This is the shield. You can lure the enemies away if you don’t feel safe grabbing the item otherwise.