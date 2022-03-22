Where to find the Immunizing Horn Charm +1 in Elden Ring

The Immunizing Horn Charm is great for surviving dungeons that are filled with scarlet rot and poison. If you have trouble with these toxic materials, you should consider grabbing this charm. The +1 variant of the Immunizing Horn Charm greatly increases your immunity stat so it will take much longer to get poisoned. Here is where you can find the Immunizing Horn Charm +1 in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to the Lake of Rot. To reach this area, you will need to travel to Nokstella, Eternal City. You will automatically go to this area by following Ranni’s questline. You can also reach this area by taking the coffin down the waterfall from Deeproot Depths. The elevator that leads to the Lake of Rot is near the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace. You will be traversing the lake, so make sure to bring some Preserving Boluses to help with the scarlet rot.

Once you reach the lake, head southeast. There aren’t any obelisks around this area so you will need to use the mushrooms as safe havens to help manage the scarlet rot. You are looking for an Ancestral Follower that is wandering around the lake. It is the same type of enemy you find in Siofra River and Nokron. Kill the Ancestral Follower to obtain the Immunizing Horn Charm +1.