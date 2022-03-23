Where to find the Ivory Sickle in Elden Ring

If you are in the market for a magical dagger but don’t want to waste time switching the weapon art to make it scale off intelligence, you might want to pick up the Ivory Sickle. This dagger is typically used by Albinaurics and can be found hidden amongst them. After you upgrade this weapon, it begins to scale evenly with both dexterity and intelligence, making it a great weapon for those who want to be quick magic users. Here is where you can find the Ivory Sickle in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Ivory Sickle, you will want to travel to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave on the other side of Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will need to go through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick or you can take the cliffside route to the east of Stormveil next to the broken bridge. Both paths will ultimately lead you to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace next to the exit behind Stormveil Castle. If this is your first time here, you will most likely need to talk to Melina before continuing if you rest at the Site of Grace.

After reaching Liurnia, travel north down to the lake area. Follow the western cliffs of the lake until you reach the area where you go under the cliffs. This area is rather dark so you might want to bring a torch. Follow the next to the cliffs until you find an incline. This will lead to the Village of the Albinaurics. There is a Site of Grace here as well if you need it. Go through the village until you find a pot with a slight glow to it. Next to the pot is a coffin. Inside the coffin is the Ivory Sickle. You can also hit the pot to reveal the NPC Albus and receive one of the Haligtree Secret Medallion halves.