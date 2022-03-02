Where to find the Jar Cannon in Elden Ring

With as many weapons as there are in Elden Ring, players are sure to find unique or interesting weapons that they prefer over all else. Some players pick two-handed clubs and swords, while others prefer a double dagger approach. Ranged players may prefer crossbows or longbows, both with their pros and cons. Another ranged weapon type, the ballista, can fire heavy ordnance such as Explosive Bolts. One such ballista is the Jar Cannon, and here is where to find it in Elden Ring.

You will need access to the Mt. Gelnir region, located to the northwest of the Altus Plateau. This region is dangerous, with Grafted Scions, Cuckoo Soldiers, and Madness-inflicted Leyndell Knights roaming the landscape. You will be heading to the Volcano Cave, which is in the northern-most part of the map, as per the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Volcano Cave is a short dungeon, with only three or four rooms to navigate — and they’re filled primarily with Demi-humans that can be dispatched in two or three hits. There is a mini-boss demi-human that roams near the bottom of the dungeon, so be careful when navigating in the dark. One of the paths lead to an overlook above this mini-boss, so that you can safely kill the adds first.

To get the Jar Cannon, you will have to defeat the boss of this dungeon — Demi-human Queen Margot, who is a giant wolf-human carrying a staff. She will attempt to strike you with it, but at 75% health abandon it entirely and try to kill you with her claws. You cannot summon Ashes or allies in this dungeon, so you have to go in solo. Dodging into her attacks will place you close enough to get some good hits in, and her attacks are very noticeably telegraphed. After defeating her, you will receive the Jar Cannon.