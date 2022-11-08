Where to find the Legendary Chest in Aurvangar Wetlands God of War Ragnarok

You can find several chests and hidden secrets while exploring God of War Ragnarok. These chests contain several resources and helpful items you can use to increase your equipment and provide them with suitable upgrades to fight off dangerous foes in the game. You can find a legendary chest while exploring the Aurvangar Wetlands that contain the Deadly Obsidian Handles, but you’ll need to go out of your way to find it. This guide covers where to find the Legendary Chest in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Deadly Obsidian Handles in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Legendary Chest containing the Deadly Obsidian Handles by exploring the beaten pathway. While you are going down the river in a boat with Atreus, before you make your way to the large water wheel to progress further to the north, there is a small gap you slip underneath on the northwest side of the map. You can find this gap before you make your way to the east. You will find it on the wall, hugging the west side.

Related: How to unlock all Nornir Chest locations in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to this location, a handful of Grim and Cursed Grim will await you. You will need to defeat them to progress further in this area. After you defeat them, make your way to the left side, and use the Blades of Chaos to hoist yourself up to the second level. To the left of this location, you will find the legendary chest. However, a handful of Wretches will be protecting it. You should be able to make short work of them and unlock the chest.