Where to find the Level Up Token at Fisher’s Paradise in Fortnite

Fortnite’s fourth and final week of Monarch Quests has finally arrived, meaning there are plenty more Level Up Tokens to hunt down. A majority of these are set in landmarks that you won’t see on the map, and they can be painfully hard to get to. For instance, one Level Up Token is at Fisher’s Paradise, a small island most players may have never visited before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fisher’s Paradise is located west of Logjam Lumberyard and Covert Cavern, with the island only feet away from the coast. It is best to drop directly onto Fisher’s Paradise, as jumping from the coast’s cliffs can result in fall damage. You can discover the Level Up Token in the center of the land mass near a pair of canoes and a barrel of fishing rods. Those looking to then get back on the main land can do so by taking a zipline planted in the water nearby.

As this is the last week, players will need to collect the remaining seven tokens to obtain the Monarch’s Golden style skin — the final reward in the quest pack. However, any tokens not found before the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 will disappear, so be sure to act fast.