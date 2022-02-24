Where to find the Level Up Token northeast of Sleepy Sound in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Monarch quests returns for a second week of challenges for players to collect Level Up Tokens and gather exclusive cosmetics. As helpful as these level boosters are, they are notoriously painful to find with most located in desolate areas. So much so, even we didn’t know some of these areas existed in the first place. This certainly goes for the token said to be northeast of Sleepy Sound, as it is hiding in one tiny section of the map.

The only area northeast of Sleepy Sound is the small strip of land that holds a street full of homes and a lighthouse at its dead end. You will want to head there, but the token won’t be found inside any of these. Instead, the item is stealthly hiding in the southeast part of this strip — which is a small beach that faces Sleepy Sound (as shown below). Once there, the level up token will be near the coastline behind a large boulder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The token is one of seven you can collect throughout Week 2 and is required to unlock Monarch’s Glow Wrap. However, if this is one of your first tokens, expect to own the Shattered Wings Back Bling after collecting seven of these. Keep in mind, all Monarch quests will disappear once Season 2 comes around.