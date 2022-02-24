Where to find the Level Up Token west of Chonker’s Speedway in Fortnite

For Week 2 of the Monarch Quests, Fortnite players will now be working toward obtaining the character’s black Glow Wrap. Of course, like the week before, a total of seven Level Up Tokens need to be found to do so, with the first only said to be west of Chonker’s Speedway. Despite there being a massive plot of land left of this location, the token is actually the first to be inside of a building.

We recommend beginning this search by looking at the in-game map and setting a marker next to the pond west of Chonker’s. As shown below, it is just south of the river that crosses between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels. From there, this Level Up Token will be in the living room of a small, red home behind the pond. It should be noted that the home tends to also hold numerous weapons out in the open and a few chests on its second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those just starting the quests, Level Up Tokens not only push you to the next Battle Pass level but also keep your XP progress in place. For instance, if you only need 10,000 XP to get to Level 100, picking up the token will now put you 10,000 XP away from Level 101. Better yet, once all 28 of these are found, Monarch’s Golden skin style will be unlocked.