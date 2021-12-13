Where to find the loot boat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The “secret” loot boat, otherwise known as the Pawntoon, spawns somewhere a short distance from the coast of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Some players believe its location is completely random, but I doubt this is the case. More likely its spot is randomly selected from a finite number of possible locations. On the map below, you can see all of the locations for the loot boat that players have reported so far, some of which have been reported more than once. I found my loot boat at the northernmost of these spots, northeast of the Daily Bugle, as did another player who posted a video online.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see from the map, the loot boat could be almost anywhere, although apparently not along the northern coast of the island. Fortunately though, it is possible to see it from the Battle Bus, so take a good look around the edge of the map before you leap. It’s also a good idea to deploy the umbrella early after you leap, so that you can continue to scan the coastline and be more sure that what you thought was the loot boat actually is the loot boat. Onboard you’ll find a Supply Drop, a lot of Chests, and a lot of Slurp barrels.

I thought the shape I’ve circled here might be the loot boat… ( Screenshot by Gamepur)